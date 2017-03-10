Moda to launch new area dedicated to Body/Active

London - Birmingham fashion trade fair Moda is set to launch a new area this August dedicated to lingerie, swimwear, activewear and intimate apparel. Known as Moda Body/Active, the new section will replace the previous Moda Lingerie & Swimwear, which was alongside of Moda since February 2016.

“There are now so few boundaries between the intimate, active and everyday wardrobe, and we’re going to be reflecting that with a brand new area at Moda for August,” commented Moda’s Penny Robinson, who will be heading up the Moda Body/Active area in a statement. “Activewear has been one of the biggest stories in fashion for the last two years and is already part of the Moda offer, but going forward we want to create a concept where lingerie, bodywear, swimwear and activewear can all be seen in the broader context of fashion and lifestyle.”

The new area, which will debut at Moda's summer edition running from August 6 to 8, will also feature live content to showcase the ways retailers can tap into the growing 'wellness' trend. In addition, it will also feature a larger range of men's swimwear and underwear, focusing on specialist stores and independents menswear retailers. Items on show at the new area will also be featured on the Moda catwalk, which is set to move to a new location adjacent to the womenswear, menswear and body/active areas of the trade fair.

“Since the launch of Moda Lingerie & Swimwear back in 2010 we’ve continued to adapt the event to the needs of the intimate apparel industry, and in 2016 created a completely separate show environment for the sector,” added ITE Moda portfolio director Nick Cook. “As the industry has changed however it’s become clear that this format no longer suits the requirements of many of the show’s core brands, and we’re therefore excited to be launching a new concept in which this vibrant sector of the market can be integrated into the broader Moda event.”

Photo: Courtesy of Moda