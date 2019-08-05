Moda to relaunch for February 2020

As the doors opened to the spring/summer 2020 edition of Moda, the trade show announced its will be relaunching with new dates, new halls, and a re-edit and newly curated sectors for its February 2020 edition as it looks to present a “new Moda for a new decade”.

Moda, the fashion trade show and the UK’s National Footwear Show, will showcase a “refreshed image, new shell scheme and an improved ﬂoor plan” for its all-new show in February 2020 as it looks to give exhibitors the best space to showcase their collections and to meet the “changing needs of brands and buyers,” explained organisers.

At the heart of the relaunch is a new date, Moda from its autumn/winter 2020 edition will be moved to February 23-25 within new halls within the NEC Birmingham to avoid clashes with Milan show MICAM.

Adam Gough, event director at Moda, explained in a statement: “59 percent of buyers have been attending Moda for over 20 years, 41 percent spend over 150,000 pounds, and 90 percent of visitors return every season and are owners with sole purchasing power. The show has this incredible heritage and is the heart of UK fashion, however, retail is changing and the show needs to adapt.

“A refreshed edit of the show will ensure that Moda remains a leading hub for contemporary, diverse and inspirational brands to cement their presence in the UK market. Much of our plan is dedicated to drawing in the key names in fashion retail, from online retailers, multiples and department stores, and with this in mind, we have altered our date lines for the AW20 edition to avoid clashing with Milan show MICAM.”

Moda relaunching with new dates, halls and curated sectors for autumn/winter 2020 edition

As well as a new date and halls, Moda will introduce a re-edited vision and newly curated sectors Edge, Luxe, Fusion, Occasion and Life, in February, alongside the footwear and sourcing.

Edge will offer an edit of contemporary ready-to-wear collections from leading UK and international womenswear labels aimed at 18-30-year-olds, while Occasion will stage a curated selection of eveningwear and occasionwear brands from around the world, Luxe will showcase premium womenswear collections, and diﬀusion collections at aﬀordable prices will be showcased within Fusion.

In addition, Moda will introduce Life, a new curated selection of leading ethical and eco labels across the womenswear, accessories and footwear sectors, as it looks to cater for the industries demand for more sustainable fashion.

Moda Accessories will also be revamped and refreshed for the new season, added organisers, while the UK’s National Footwear show, which sees the largest gathering of footwear brands in the UK, will offer a new edit of contemporary, classic, sports, fashion, and office footwear, alongside a new kids’ footwear section for autumn/winter 2020.

“With continued investment and long-term commitment to the show, we have put in place dynamic new teams who all share the common goal to make Moda the best it can be,” added Gough.

The AW20 show will also feature a continuation of Moda Sourcing, which launched this season with a focus on footwear, bringing the entire supply chain under one roof with manufacturers and suppliers meeting directly with buyers.

Myriam Carnot Osbourn, director of international and sourcing at Moda said: “With over 20 successful years as the UK’s leading trade show welcoming visitors from over 40 countries, we’re proud of our capacity to continually adapt and evolve. This new focus area highlights the new products and manufacturing capabilities of exhibitors from some of the world’s key fabricating regions.

“As one of the fastest-growing economies in Europe, the UK is still an important platform for global brands, and the UK consumer is as purchase-ready as ever. As demand for newness grows ever stronger, brands and designers need to be partnering with the best in the sourcing business, ensuring they can cater to this demand and produce the highest quality possible.”

Moda is also putting “huge investment” into its Buyer Acquisition Programme, designed to bring top name buyers directly to Moda.

Gough added: “The value of trade shows lies, first and foremost, in the connections and networking opportunities they provide, so we’re also pleased to announce the expansion of our Buyer Acquisition Programme. As well as increased investment directed towards the targeted VIP buyer’s programme, the February show will also boast a bigger catwalk and more inspirational content, both areas that visitors have stated adds value and interest to their visit.”

The AW20 edition of Moda will take place from February 23–25, 2020 in Halls 6, 7, and 8 at the NEC Birmingham.

Images: courtesy of Moda