Modefabriek: a mini fashion festival on the North Sea Canal

On July 5 and 6, retailers and brand representatives met again at Modefabriek to review the summer collections for 2027. FashionUnited captured the atmosphere at the trade fair grounds, the Taets Art and Event Park in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

The atmosphere outside is lively, thanks to the good weather and live jazz covers. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

Consideration has also been given to the 'empty space' between the purchasing halls. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

Catching up at the fashion trade fair. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

The trade fair floor has a different layout this edition. A new building has been added and there are no upper floors, a feature that was not well received last year. Brands are now located in the Yada Yada, Studio, Pand 43 and the Muza.

The Muza location is a short walk from the main hall. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

Inside the industrial Muza hall. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

Penn & Ink has its own building (Pand 41).

Penn & Ink set up its own building with snacks and drinks. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

Outside

This edition also features more activities in the outdoor area, where brands are going all out with 'experiences'. Summum erected a Ferris wheel and built a cinematic set around it reminiscent of a French guinguette, complete with drinks and live musicians. The tent, place settings and even the fresh coffee were adorned in red-and-white Breton stripes.

Summum's 'wonder parade' attracted the most attention. However, few felt inclined to take a ride on the Ferris wheel. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

Time travelling to a French summer party with live music and even the ride operators dressed in Summum. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

One step across the threshold at 10Days' 'House of Ease' is designed to let stress slide off your shoulders. This is achieved through a combination of lounge music, a green juice and the glamping-style decor of the tent stand. The collection is also relaxed, featuring soft jerseys, light blouses and plenty of stretch. These clothes are not for lounging on the sofa, but for a busy, ambitious woman. “We interpret comfort not as 'comfortable', but as the ability to move freely,” explains account manager Tony Hernandez Jenema.

10Days' house of relaxation at Modefabriek Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

Healthy juices at 10Days. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

JC Sophie serves guests lobster rolls and canapés in a hidden corner with wooden chairs. Apple-green branded bags hang from the armrests, a reminder of who has presented this dreamlike setting. In front of the bistro, a campaign image features top model Maartje Verhoef, demonstrating how to lounge and dream away.

Taking a break at the JC Sophie brasserie. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

New faces

Twin sisters Kayra and Ashley van der Linden are at the trade fair for the first time with their officewear label Vander Amsterdam, which launched in February. “We already have 31 points of sale,” says Kayra. She hopes to secure at least as many more today and tomorrow.

The twin sisters behind Vander Amsterdam. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

The first time Florien Heyblom exhibited at Modefabriek in 2024, she met a German agent. They joined forces and afterwards “the brand grew much faster.” The brand is Heyb Club, pronounced ‘hype’.

Heyb Club serves fresh iced matcha to visitors at its stand. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

Mexx is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a rebranding. The 'é' is now sleeker and blue, and the collection has been rejuvenated. The clothing should also more clearly reflect its 'Dutch' origins, says Demi van de Geer, B2B marketer.

“We enjoy studying the Dutch, urban lifestyle. Our last footwear shoot was in Rotterdam. You look at the buildings and follow those lines for the collection. That is also ‘Dutch’. Denim is Dutch. Flowers are Dutch.” Until recently, she managed the schedules of top athletes. She is doing well in fashion and at her first trade fair. “It is incredibly exciting to join the company at such a point of change.”

Demi van de Geer, B2B marketer at Mexx. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

Fabric tulips at Mexx. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

Small festival

The spring/summer 2027 edition feels like a small summer festival, with numerous side activities for visitors. For instance, you can browse fashion books at the American Book Center (ABC) pop-up shop. Alternatively, you can have illustrator Elenore den Oudsten draw your portrait in no more than five minutes, sponsored by EK Retail, the service organisation for sports brands like Runnersworld.

The illustrator captures the journalist's outline, and vice versa. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

A 5-minute portrait by Elenore den Oudsten. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

Many exhibitors allow visitors to make bag charms. Guess Jeans has devised something different. Two years ago, the sub-brand was given its own image: more youthful and with a focus on jeans, where it all began for the Californian fashion brand in 1981. At Modefabriek, visitors can have a tote bag customised with a hot press. The experience is over in one minute, and the result can be taken home.

'Hot pressing' to your own taste at Guess Jeans. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden.

Freshly pressed patches on a Guess bag. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

Plenty of refreshments

The food truck station in the middle of the trade fair is quiet. A possible explanation is that there are plenty of refreshments available on the exhibition floor. A coffee cart on wheels with a chatty barista seems to be the minimum expectation. Ideally, there is also the option of matcha or chai, supplemented with a healthy (fruit) or less virtuous (marshmallows, biscotti) snack.

Fresh fruit and a cheerful barista act as a lure to the 'A View' stand Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

Fresh croissants and drinks from 'Studio Babes Club' are part of the presentation for the Amsterdam-based brand Amaya. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

Thirty years of Modefabriek

This year, Modefabriek celebrates its 30th anniversary. This milestone is marked by a new look with different signage. Black text in blue-bordered chat bubbles is a notable feature. Visitor opinions on the new look vary.

A crowd at the check-in desk. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden

Renowned Dutch shoe designer Jan Jansen is honoured with two enormous slingback pumps. He passed away in June in Amsterdam at the age of 85 from cancer. A selection of his designs is on display in the Muze hall. Those unfamiliar with his work will leave with an appreciation for his playful approach to shoes as foot-decoration, or even as art.

'Tribute to Jan Jansen', shoemaker of the Nation. Credits: Anna Roos van Wijngaarden