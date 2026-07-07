Modefabriek SS27: 'Fashion can be fun again'

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With temperatures over 20 degrees and the sun regularly disappearing behind the clouds, the Hembrugterrein in Zaandam, the Netherlands, set the scene for Modefabriek on Sunday and Monday. The trade show is also celebrating its 13th anniversary this year. While buyers scoured the stands to curate their SS27 collections, many brands also made a visual statement. Summum opted for a parade-themed presentation, while Beaumont Amsterdam welcomed visitors to a stand designed as a sewing studio under the theme Atelier de Beaumont. FashionUnited spoke with several exhibitors about the collections and items that buyers at Modefabriek responded to most enthusiastically.

Fashion can be fun again

"With all the misery in the world, fashion can have a good dose of fun again," said Lilly Gordijn, art director at Beaumont Amsterdam, which is part of Stone Fashion Group. For SS27, this translates into sparkling rhinestones, bold colours and optimistic designs. Beaumont Amsterdam currently has around 220 points-of-sale in seventeen countries. The price point for blazers ranges from 169 euros for regular collection pieces to 300 euros for premium items.

Beaumont SS27 at Modefabriek Credits: FashionUnited / Wietse van der Veen

Adding character is also central at Summum. "Something is happening in every garment," explained founder Jorien Wijker. "From embroidery to a print or a stand-up collar." She pointed to a blouse that she feels perfectly represents what Summum stands for. "It really captures that boutique feeling, while remaining accessible at the same time." Halfway through the conversation, co-founder Jos Wijker popped his head around the corner. "Jorien, shall we take a ride on the Ferris wheel with a glass of champagne later?" he asked, laughing. It typified the relaxed atmosphere on the trade show floor.

Summum at Modefabriek SS27 Credits: FashionUnited / Wietse van der Veen

Colour sets the tone

For several brands, bold colours play an important role in the SS27 collections. For instance, founders Mark and Felice De Lorme of Penn & Ink noted that buyers were particularly enthusiastic about green and orange. The Dutch brand, which currently has four flagship stores and is sold in thirteen countries, is positioned in the mid-to-high segment. The recommended retail price for a blazer starts at around 200 euros and goes up to about 350 euros.

Penn & Ink at Modefabriek SS27 Credits: FashionUnited / Wietse van der Veen

Penn & Ink at Modefabriek SS27 Credits: FashionUnited / Wietse van der Veen

Brussels-based fashion brand TWNS The Label is also fully embracing colour. "The spring collection revolves around 'vitamin colours', such as citrus and orange," explained agent Diandra Klapmeijer from Brand District. The brand's name refers to the twins of founders Tara Bellay and Dimitri Valckaert. "The goal is to bring more colour into fashion." TWNS works with natural materials including mohair, super mohair, raccoon wool, recycled cashmere, merino wool, alpaca and cotton. Jumpers have recommended retail prices between 109 and 169 euros. TWNS has about seventy points-of-sale in the Netherlands and approximately six hundred in Europe and the UK, according to Klapmeijer.

TWNS The Label at Modefabriek SS27 Credits: FashionUnited / Wietse van der Veen

Italian fashion brand Silvian Heach, represented by the Jos Bles agency, is seeing the same development. According to account manager Eva Vink, a green set with a striking Bambi print is receiving a lot of positive feedback. The brand currently has approximately 45 points-of-sale in the Netherlands.

Silvian Heach at Modefabriek SS27 Credits: FashionUnited / Wietse van der Veen

Accessories to ‘spice it up’

At 10Days, SS27 is not about one specific trend colour or material. According to Sabrina Hartmann, country coordinator for Germany, the strength lies in the styling. "Spice it up," she said. Accessories play an important role in this. For example, a large shell necklace priced at around 40 euros is one of the collection's eye-catchers. The Amsterdam-based brand also sees great potential in trousers with an O-silhouette, a shape that appears in several designs. Depending on the style, recommended retail prices range from 139 to 199 euros. Instead of one large seasonal collection, 10Days opts for four monthly drops – from ‘city vibes’ to ‘spring essentials’ to ‘holiday essentials’.

10DAYS at Modefabriek SS27 Credits: FashionUnited / Wietse van der Veen

Silhouettes and materials continue to evolve

In terms of silhouettes, several fashion brands are also seeing the same movement. According to Lydia van Egmond, an agent for MAC Jeans and Daydream among others, the focus is slowly shifting from wide-leg to more straight-leg trousers. The barrel-leg trouser remains important, she believes, but will be produced in lighter fabrics for spring. Van Egmond also expects cargo trousers to play a prominent role, often made from poplin fabrics. At Daydream, recommended retail prices are between 169 and 209 euros.

Daydream at Modefabriek SS27 Credits: FashionUnited / Wietse van der Veen

Debut at Modefabriek

For The Lola Club, this season's edition is particularly special. The Dutch brand is five years old and has been active in wholesale for a year and a half. This marks its first time participating in Modefabriek.

"This is a great way for us to bring more attention to the brand," said sales manager Jessie van 't Hoff enthusiastically. The Lola Club now has 84 points-of-sale in the Netherlands, 14 in Belgium and 10 in Germany. According to van 't Hoff, the brand's strength lies in the versatility of its collection. The activewear, beachwear and loungewear are designed so that the items can also be worn outside of sporting activities. A linen blouse in a striking orange hue has a recommended retail price of 119.95 euros, while the matching shorts cost 89.95 euros.

The Lola Club at Modefabriek SS27 Credits: FashionUnited / Wietse van der Veen

From dress brand to total collection

At Freebird Icons, part of the Blosh fashion agency, innovation and expansion are also key, without losing sight of the brand's origins. "We started out as a dress brand, but we are now broadening the collection considerably," explained commercial director Ilse de Vries. The brand continues to pay “an ode to the dress”. This is expressed in The Dress Edit, which features nine specially designed dresses. New this season is also the introduction of shoes and bags. "This allows us to complete the look entirely," said de Vries.

Freebird Icons at Modefabriek SS27 Credits: Freebird Icons

In terms of colour, Freebird Icons is seeing a shift within existing trends. Light yellow tones are giving way to brighter versions, while soft pink is evolving into a distinct bubblegum pink.

Modefabriek feels ‘homely’

During a tour of the trade show floor on Sunday, it was noticeable that many brands had translated their complete branding into their stand presentations. From themed decors to hired baristas providing visitors with fresh coffee and other treats, many exhibitors visibly paid great attention to the experience on the trade show floor. One exhibitor described Modefabriek as more "homely" than many other fashion trade fairs. At the same time, she raised a concern about the number of visitors. She felt it was quieter than expected at that moment and had the impression that there were relatively many family and friends around compared to the number of buyers.

After a day on the trade show floor, a clear picture of spring/summer 2027 emerged. Bold colours like green, orange and citrus remain important; accessories are taking on a more prominent role; and silhouettes are cautiously evolving with straight-leg, barrel-leg and cargo trousers. Above all, one thought seems to connect the various collections: fashion can be fun again.

Editor's note: This article was updated on 7 July 2026.