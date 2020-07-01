Munich Fabric Start cancels September edition, introduces ‘Fabric Days’ event

Two weeks ago, international textile trade show Munich Fabric Start confirmed that its September edition could go on as planned, making it one of the few fairs who did not have to cancel due to the coronavirus.

Now, the organizers have announced that they will have to cancel Munich Fabric Start and Bluezone, originally scheduled for September 1 to 3, after all. This decision has been made on the basis of ongoing travel restrictions in and outside of Europe, which has led to international exhibitors having to cancel their participation.

Despite the cancellation, the Munich Fabric Start organizers have introduced the business event Fabric Days, which will take place on the original dates. Fabric Days will house a limited number of exhibitors in four halls in the Munich Order Center and is intended for those who wish to keep their prior appointment and exhibit in September. Proper safety and hygiene measures will be introduced.

“Our priority is now to offer a special event to those exhibitors and agencies who are willing and able to present their new products on this date,” said Sebastian Klinder, managing director of Munich Fabric Start, in a statement. “With Fabric Days, we offer a business focused event in Munich that concentrates on the essentials and enables the industry to work efficiently under these new conditions.”