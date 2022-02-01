N4XT Experiences acquires LA Fashion Week

Live events platform N4XT Experiences has acquired LA Fashion Week (LAFW), the official fashion event for the city of Los Angeles, which takes place April 1 to 3.

In a statement, N4XT Experiences said that it would “elevate LAFW presence,” by creating a powerhouse hub that will create greater opportunities for established and emerging brands moving forward.

LAFW fall/winter season will kick off in April at the Petersen Automotive Museum and Spring Place Beverly Hills, the collaborative workspace and social hub serving the creative communities of LA and New York. The full schedule of designers has yet to be released. Previous events have featured showcases from Oliver Tolentino, Issue Thailand, Laura Theiss, Naids Fashion, Gypsy Sport, Greg Lauren, and Nicholas Mayfield.

Arthur Chipman, executive producer of LAFW, said: "With the N4XT Experiences team behind us, we believe LAFW is poised to become a major global fashion week, as Los Angeles continues its evolution into a fashion powerhouse.”

Imad Izemrane, president of LAFW, and co-founder of N4XT Experiences and Spring Place added: "Building on the phenomenal pioneering work Arthur has done in creating LAFW in its current form, N4XT Experiences is excited to dramatically accelerate growth by introducing new sponsors, designers and celebrities to the experience.

“Most importantly, we are committed to making LAFW a force for advancing awareness and solutions to the critical issue of sustainability in fashion production, design and technology.”

N4XT Experiences was co-founded in 2022 by entrepreneurs including brand guru Ciarra Pardo, former chief creative officer of Fenty, Imad Izemrane, president and co-founder of Spring Place, entertainment industry veteran Marcus Ticotin, financial industry veteran Keith Abell and Jackie Trebilcock, who has been building The NY Fashion Tech lab for a decade.