NEC Birmingham to host India pavilion at Autumn Fair 2025

The Autumn Fair is returning to the NEC Birmingham from September 7-10, 2025, and will feature a new Indian Pavilion that highlights Indian design, craftsmanship, and manufacturing. The fair has partnered with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), India's top trade promotion body, to host 20 carefully chosen Indian exhibitors.

These exhibitors will showcase a wide range of products, including homeware, textiles, fashion accessories, and more, with the goal of connecting with UK and European buyers. This initiative is particularly timely given the recent UK and India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which aims to reduce trade barriers and significantly increase bilateral trade.

Commenting on the Indian pavilion, Vineet Arora, deputy director at FIEO, said: “The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), under the Ministry of Commerce, is showcasing India’s diverse export capabilities at Autumn Fair 2025, Birmingham. Under the ‘Brands from India’ banner, 20 Indian companies are exhibiting a wide range of products, home décor, textiles, giftware, fashion accessories, handicrafts, ayurvedic and sustainable goods, highlighting India’s design evolution and global competitiveness. This participation gains strategic importance following the India and UK FTA, which ensures duty-free access for 99% of Indian exports and is expected to double bilateral trade to $120 billion by 2030.”"

The Indian Pavilion will feature companies like Agnes Bags and Gloster Limited, which offer eco-friendly jute and cotton bags; Neela Home & Prakash Cotton Mills and Sai Exports, which specialise in elegant bedsheets and home furnishings; and Arnika Fashion Private Limited, which will display handloom sarees and silk shawls. Other exhibitors include Priniv, with its sustainable wooden toys, and Chopra Musicals, which will showcase handcrafted musical and nautical décor. Haida Tribal Ayurvedic and Handicrafts will introduce authentic Ayurvedic hair oil and indigenous crafts, while Power Weave Studio, Buta Bati, and By Bindu Goyal will present stylish apparel and accessories. Ankit Exports, S.B Highseas Private Limited, and Ambika Industries will also be on hand with functional kitchen and lifestyle products.

In addition to the main pavilion, other Indian exhibitors will be located throughout the show. These include Silvex Images India, with its handcrafted silver jewelry; Maharaja Arts Palace and Darsh International, showcasing traditional handicrafts; and Haily Exports, offering high-quality fashion accessories. Lakshya Gems will display semi-precious gemstones and jewelry, while El Estilo will feature soffit panels and charcoal louvers for interior decoration.

This significant Indian presence at Autumn Fair 2025 will provide a great opportunity for buyers to discover new suppliers and form international partnerships, solidifying India's role as a key sourcing hub.