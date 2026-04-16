New directors appointed to Pitti Immagine Board

Antonio De Matteis has been confirmed as president of Pitti Immagine.

The board of directors of the Centro di Firenze per la moda italiana (Cfmi), chaired by Antonella Mansi, met yesterday, April 15, at the Museo del Tessuto in Prato. Subsequently, an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Pitti Immagine, comprised of Cfmi and Confindustria Moda, was held to decide on increasing the number of company directors. This was followed by the ordinary general meeting, with both meetings chaired by Antonio De Matteis.

The assembly made the appointments to the Pitti Immagine board of directors for the 2026-2028 term. Antonio De Matteis, who is the chief executive officer of the Kiton Group, was confirmed as president and Antonella Mansi was confirmed as vice president. In addition to them, the following were confirmed to the board: Giovanni Basagni, Stefano Borsini, Ercole Botto Poala, Marco Landi, Niccolò Moschini, Raffaello Napoleone, Lorenzo Nencini and Marco Palmieri.

Three new directors appointed: Paolo Carrai, Ivano Cauli and Laura Tonatto

“The renewal of the Pitti Immagine board this year represents a fundamental step in the path of reorganisation and innovation,” stated Antonella Mansi, president of Cfmi, in a note. “This path was desired and shared, and we have worked towards it with shareholders, directors and the internal structure over the last two terms. Pitti Immagine is a vital resource for the region and its manufacturing sectors. Therefore, the guiding principle of our work, both past and future, has been and will be to strengthen its capacity for renewal. We aim to effectively support the promotion of our companies in international markets during an extremely critical time for the global economy.”

De Matteis and Antonella Mansi Credits: Pitti Immagine

Three new directors were then appointed: Paolo Carrai (chief executive officer of Via del Tè); Ivano Cauli (general manager of Pitti Immagine), and Laura Tonatto (Laura Tonatto). The board of statutory auditors was also confirmed and is composed as follows: Massimo Bianchi (president), Deborah Sassorossi and Guido Ceron. Alternates are Giuseppe Cristiani and Roberto Vanni.

President Mansi and the shareholders' meeting thanked outgoing director Niccolò Ricci “for the competent and generous work carried out during his six-year term in the interest of Italian fashion, the Pitti Immagine trade fairs, and the city and regional economy”. They also wished him well for his new role as president of Polimoda, of which Cfmi is a founding member.