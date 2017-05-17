New Düsseldorf footwear trade show confirms dates

Igedo has confirmed that a new footwear and accessories trade show, Gallery Shoes will launch in Düsseldorf this August and will feature more than 400 labels.

Taking place from August 27-29 at Areal Böhler in Düsseldorf, Gallery Shoes will work in a similar way to its fashion sister event Gallery and will be divided into sections - premium, contemporary, urban, comfort and kids. Which project director Ulrike Kähler explained was planned to make Gallery Shoes “a competent, expressive and international trade show platform”.

Organisers hope that the trade show will offer a “fresh vibe” and a new start in Düsseldorf for the international shoe business with a “focus on orders”. With between 8,000 and 10,000 international visitors from Northern, Central and Eastern Europe expected to attend.

The trade show has around 113,000 square foot of space and can cater for 500 labels, and for its first edition Igedo confirmed that it already had 400 confirmed including brands from the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Italy, Spain, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Switzerland, Turkey and Croatia.

Confirmed brands in the premium area includes Abro, billi bi Copenhagen, Calvin Klein, Candice Cooper, Chie Mihara, Floris van Bommel, Fred de la Bretoniere, G.H. Bass, Hundred 100, Juicy Couture, Karl Lagerfeld, Katy Perry Collection, Lola Cruz, Pertini, Primabase and RAS.

There is also a host of agencies exhibiting including Agentur de Silvio, Butz and Krum, Landen and Landen, Oderlounge Fashion and Shoe Mission Germany, as well as top agents like Gabi Heininger, Ingrid Höing, Evelyn Muth and Marc Zimmermann.

The Contemporary and Urban zone, the largest area of Gallery Shoes, will cover three merging halls in the venue, and will include brands such as Jeffrey Campbell, KanagRoos, Vagabond, Jack and Jones Footwear, Buffalo, and Tamaris.

The Comfort zone will have an adjoining outdoor area for its brands to showcase, which include Berkemann, Briggs, Bonova, Christian Dietz, Fidelio, Finn Comfort, Ganter, Jomos, Manz, PieSanto, Semler, Ströber and Vital. While yhe Kids Zone will sit directly opposite the Contemporary and Urban section and will feature brands Akido Kids, Froddo, Jochie and Freaks, Moschino Kids, Naturino, Pinocchio, and Unisa Kids.

The shoe collections will be complimented by bags and accessories brands.

Gallery Shoes in August will be followed by two events in 2018, the first being from March 11-13 and from September 2-4.

