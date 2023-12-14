New lingerie trade show launching in London

The UK is getting a new fashion trade show dedicated to lingerie, nightwear, resort and lifestyle apparel in January 2024.

‘Wonderland’ will open its doors to the industry from January 28 to 29 at the Vinyl Factory in Soho, London. The trade show will showcase the “best-of-the-best” autumn/winter 2024 collections from well-known intimate apparel labels and emerging talents.

Conceived and managed by Nicky Clayton and Lucy Dowler of Philippa Bradley Agencies, they said the event “aims to provide brands, buyers and industry colleagues with an enticing space to network, do business and be inspired”.

The event has more than 60 brands confirmed to exhibit, including Triumph, Simone Pérèle, Aubade, Maison Lejaby, Cyberjammies, Hanro, Playful Promises and Wolford, alongside new and sought-after brands such as Temperley London, Evelyn & Bobbie and Noblesse Oblige.

Clayton and Dowler, said in a statement: “The need for a London Show has never been greater. We wanted to create an event that will offer our industry community a welcoming space to immerse themselves in the AW24 collections, make new contacts and catch up with familiar faces.”