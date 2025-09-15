New luxury fabric show to debut in London

A new exhibition dedicated to showcasing British textiles is set to take place in London this October. The Luxury Fabric Show will debut in Shoreditch’s The Box Office Studio, where a curated selection of luxury fabrics and accessories suppliers will exhibit to industry professionals.

Spanning October 14 to 15, the event says it will focus on companies offering low minimums. Among the exhibitors already confirmed are the likes of Bridal Fabrics, Pongees, Denholme Velvet, Marvic Fabrics and Jones Buttons.

The show hopes to attract and support both established designers and emerging businesses across fashion, bridal, interior and costume, while also targeting buyers seeking premium fabrics and accessories.

The event’s launch comes as a response to the cancellation of Textile Forum, a long-running fair that has been halted by organiser UKFT. Typically held in October, the event underwent an evaluation in August, citing the evolving needs of the industry as the trigger for its cancellation.

In its place, the Luxury Fabrics Show intends to establish itself as a dedicated sourcing platform in London, appealing to a broad range of attendees focused on luxury.

Speaking on its launch, Mike Bennett, company director of exhibitor Bennett Silks, said: “It is important to make it as easy as possible for fabric buyers from across the textile industry to source from British companies on home territory. I’m pleased that a group of like-minded suppliers are pulling together to build a new show.”