New ‘social fashion fair’ The Show Miami to debut in March

A new “social fashion fair” event will be making its debut in March, set to take place at the Miami Beach Convention Centre with an “unparalleled” lineup of brands to exhibit. The Show Miami will be held from March 17 to 19, and will see the likes of Nike, Lacoste, Levi’s and Perry Ellis, among others, take to the event with their own stands.

These established names will be present alongside more emerging brands like Propaganda, Wild Child NYC, Seran Bendecidos, Common Table and Ishikawa, as well as young designers and startups, which will be provided with a special exhibition area to promote their work. Here, selected names include Congo Clothing Company, Esteem Couture and Jenna Russo.

Such backing will also extend into the event’s partnerships with local fashion schools, such as Miami Dade College Fashion Institute and Instituto Marangoni Miami in an effort to “provide young creatives with opportunities to work and connect with top fashion brands and industry professionals”.

Unlike other industry-focused trade shows, The Show Miami will be open to both industry professionals, the general public and social influencers, in an approach that organisers say intends to allow attendees to directly interact with brands, designers and leaders, “making fashion more accessible”. Live music performances and participation opportunities will also be on hand, as will a number of panel discussions and talks, emphasising education at the core of the event.