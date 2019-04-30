New York's Denim Days fair announces new activations

This June's Denim Days festival will feature a new roster of brand collaborations and events to engage a range of denim consumers. The denim and shopping event is scheduled for June 8 through 9.

In addition to live music and a speaker series presented by Advance Denim, Denim Days' brand partners will host activities and exhibits. Athleta will provide two sessions of morning yoga on June 9 aimed at consumers. The 10 dollar class fee includes admission into Denim Days.

On June 8, OshKosh B'gosh, Athleta Girl, Indi-Kids and Trico Fields will put on a children's fashion show, and the next day students from the High School of Fashion Industries will participate in a design contest and catwalk show.

To entice consumer engagement further, Denim Days will host an 18th Street Vintage Denim Market on June 9 with vintage denim shopping, food and entertainment.