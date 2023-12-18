NY Now launches emerging fine jewellery incubator

NY Now, the largest gift, home, and accessories wholesale trade show in New York, has launched its first-ever Emerging Fine Jewellery Designer (EFJD) incubator to support the next generation of design talent.

The incubator, spearheaded by jewellery mentors and consultants Liz Kantner and Robin Kramer, will support 12 hand-picked international and jewellery designers, who will launch their fine jewellery collections during the 2024 Winter Market from February 4 to 7.

The inaugural roster of designers selected for the EFJD Incubator are Crevette Design Studio, Deborah Meyers Experience, Gwen Beloti, Hilary Finck Jewelry, I Seira, Karin Luvaas Jewelry, Kelsey Simmen, Lindsey L. Allen, Macadam, Rachel Jones Jewellery, Tasmin Rasor, and Universal Deco.

Each jewellery designer will receive strategically placed and turn-key exhibit space, guidance and mentorship. The inaugural EFJD Incubator recipients will be eligible to participate in NY Now for three show cycles.

Commenting on the initiative, Kantner and Kramer said in a statement: We are both passionate about supporting emerging designers in the jewellery industry, so this opportunity feels like a dream for us.

“We’re excited to use our combined experience to help members of the Emerging Fine Jewellery Designer Incubator have a successful event, find footing in the NY Now marketplace and form a strong foundation on which to grow a vibrant and sustainable business.”

NY Now will take place at the Jacob Javits Center, New York, from February 4 to 7.