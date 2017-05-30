Pam Hogg to speak at Pure London

Fashion designer Pam Hogg has been named as Pure London’s keynote speaker for its upcoming show in July. Hogg is set to share her unique insights, unorthodox design processes and experience with trade fair attendees at Olympia on July 23, 2017.

A graduate of the Glasgow School of Art and the Royal College of Art, Hogg career in the industry spans more than 30 years. Her Bowei-esque designs have gain high praised from both artists, musicians and the fashion industry alike, which contributed to her being awarded an honorary doctorate from Glasgow University for her contribution to fashion.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Dr Pam Hogg as this season’s keynote speaker at Pure,” commented Julie Driscoll, Portfolio Director for Pure London. “Over the last 30 years Pam has been a creative force within the industry, never conforming and always pushing the boundaries. She is much loved and admired and a fabulous ranconteur. Her talk is definitely not to be missed.”

Set to follow in the footsteps of former keynote speakers Alexandra Shulman, editor-in-chief for British Vogue, Hogg joins Pure London’s line up of more than 30 speakers across three days. Other speakers set to speak at Pure include Matthew Blakemore, CEO of Looks Good on Me, Dessy Tsolova, Founder and CEO at Utelier.com, and Nichole de Carle, Lecturer at London College of Fashion for Activewear, Lingerie and Swimwear Design, as well as Sara Maggioni, Director of Retail and Buying at WGSN.

The next edition of Pure London is set to run from July 23 to 25 at London Olympia and will present over 800 brands across womenswear, menswear, young fashion, athleisure, footwear and accessories.

Photo: Courtesy of Pure London