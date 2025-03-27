Paraiso Miami Swim Week, the leading organizer behind global swimwear show Miami Swim Week, has been named the victor in an ongoing legal dispute over the trademark rights of the “Miami Swim Week” name against another event producer from out of state.

Now in its 21st year, the ruling cancels a trademark registration from the Miami Swim Week The Shows, a DC Swim Week Group-owned event, which reportedly was “causing confusion among the industry and its consumers.”

Paraiso Miami Swim Week 20th Anniversary event 2024 Credits: Paraiso Miami Swim Week

Paraiso Miami Swim Week Secures Trademark Rights, Protecting its 21-Year Legacy

The two event organizers have been embroiled in a legal dispute since 2022, with both hosting independent schedules during the period with a varying line up of presenting brands, designers and participants.

However, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board determined that DC Swim Week’s Miami Swim Week The Shows had “improperly registered” the Miami Swim Week trademark. More so, the event producer’s ongoing use of the phrase was leading to a misunderstanding among consumers of the differences in events.

In addition, the ruling found evidence that the out-of-state event had used images from Paraiso Miami Swim Week’s fashion shows without permission, reinforcing its perceived intent to leverage and capitalize on the event’s leading reputation.

Backstage at Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2024 Credits: Paraiso Miami Swim Week

"This ruling reaffirms Paraiso Miami Swim Week’s unwavering commitment to protecting Miami Swim Week mark, the swimwear industry, and consumers from false associations, trademark infringement, and counterfeiting,” said Natalija Dedic-Stojanovic, co-founder & creative director of Paraiso Miami Swim Week to FashionUnited.

“For over 20 years, we’ve built a trusted space for brands that set trends and shape the future of swimwear. Defending our intellectual property is not just about safeguarding our legacy, it’s about ensuring integrity in our industry. We will continue to champion innovation, authenticity, and the evolution of the swim and resort markets as key pillars of global fashion."

Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2024 Credits: Paraiso Miami Swim Week

As Miami continues to evolve into a global focal point for swimwear and swim fashion, the importance of events like Paraiso Miami Swim Week is thrown into sharper focus. As a multi-platform event that brings together key players from the industry, including buyers, suppliers, and press, the event helps capture Miami’s signature energy and leverage it into real swimwear sales for an 18.85 billion dollar market.

“This decision sends a strong message about protecting intellectual property and the hard work behind building a reputable platform and brand,” said Aleksandar Stojanovic, Co-Founder of Funkshion, the official producer of Paraiso Miami Swim Week, in a statement. “Miami Swim Week is an internationally recognized event, and this ruling helps safeguard its identity from being misrepresented.”

The ruling comes ahead of the upcoming Miami Swim Week and further cements Paraiso Miami Swim Week’s positioning in the industry as the definitive authority on Miami Swim Week. With the 2025 season set to run from May 28 to June 1, the upcoming edition will showcase an extended lineup of designers, insider events, and revised programming to help support and form the future of the swimwear industry.

Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025 will feature top swimwear brands on the runway and at exclusive poolside presentations alongside industry networking events, private influencer brunches, and press previews. Attendees can explore new collections, connect with key players, and experience exclusive brand activations.

For the first time, the event will also honor swimwear icons who have shaped the industry for past and future generations.