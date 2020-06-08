Performance Days fair to be held in December

The trade fair for functional fabrics Performance Days, which was originally scheduled for April, has been postponed to take place at Messe Munich on December 9 and 10, 2020. In the countdown to the physical fair, the organizers will also provide digital tools available to the public.

This follows a decision of the Bavarian government that will once again allow trade fairs to go ahead from September 2020, provided that Covid-19 case numbers continue to decline. The Bavarian Ministry of Health and trade fair authorities will outline a required hygiene concept to ensure health and safety requirements.

“The vast majority of exhibitors have already registered for the next fair,” Performance Days project managers Lisa Lechner and Theresia Brandl said in a statement. “International flights in particular will be affected, with some not available again until autumn. Taking such prevailing circumstances into account, exhibitors have been pleading for a date in early December.”

Issues have also been identified in regard to the development of manufacturer fabrics and ingredients being off schedule, the overall drop in sales, the lack of in-store and warehouse space for stationary traders and the disruption of the daily working routines of buyers, designers and product developers. By holding the event at the end of December, the trade fair team, visitors and exhibitors will have enough time to reposition themselves in accordance to these problems.

Marco Weichert, general manager of Performance Days, further commented: “Behind the scenes, both the planning for the analogue fair in Munich and the planning of further digital solutions for before, after and during the fair are taking place.”