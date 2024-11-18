Philipp Plein joins the Miami Fashion Week line-up

Designer fashion label Philipp Plein is joining the line-up of Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW), the second-largest fashion event in the US, centred around the themes of fashion, art, sustainability, and innovation.

Taking place from November 19 to 23, Miami Fashion Week said that Philipp Plein’s show will take centre stage at the iconic Queen Miami Beach during the Designers Dinner and promises “a dazzling showcase that blends high fashion with Miami's vibrant energy”.

“I’m thrilled to bring my vision to Miami Fashion Week,” said Philipp Plein in a statement. “MIAFW has become a powerful platform for trailblazing fashion, and I’m excited to be a part of an event that celebrates creativity. I look forward to sharing my collection with a dynamic audience that values artistry and forward-thinking designs.”

MIAFW, widely recognised for its elegant resort wear showcases, said the addition of Philipp Plein is part of the event's desire to continue diversifying its offering “with new talent and an expanded range of fashion genres”.

Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, executive director of MIAFW, added: “Welcoming Philipp Plein to Miami Fashion Week is an incredible milestone. His fearless approach to fashion aligns perfectly with our vision in showcasing creativity and driving innovation. We look forward to continuing to elevate Miami as a premier fashion hub while redefining what it means to be an international fashion platform.”