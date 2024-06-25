Pitti Bimbo 99 closes with more than a thousand buyers

More than 1,000 buyers visited the 99th edition of Pitti Bimbo. Of these, 48 percent were international, deriving from more than 50 countries.

“It is clear that the market is going through a delicate phase, characterised by a decline in domestic consumption and the increasing dominance of chains over independent multi-brand stores. The fair reflects the changes in the sector,” said Agostino Poletto, general manager of Pitti Immagine, in a press release on Friday.

This edition of Pitti Bimbo was therefore smaller than in the past, with 160 exhibitors, yet retained a “very lively” atmosphere.

“We are pleased with the strong loyalty of foreign buyers, especially from England, America, China and Spain, and with the presence of high-level buyers from the Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait,” Poletto added. “The Italian market and part of the European market are not very dynamic and that has a strong influence on the course of Pitti Bimbo.”