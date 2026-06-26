Pitti Bimbo in Florence proves the merits of an intimate format

The aisles of Pitti Bimbo were bustling on Wednesday, June 24. Buyers in attendance, a significant portion of whom were part of the organisation's invitation programme, praised the dynamic and joyful atmosphere of this 103rd edition. The event was energetic and optimistic, despite a format that remains more restricted than it was pre-pandemic.

The childrenswear landscape has certainly changed profoundly, and this historic event is no exception. There was a time when the trade show brought together more than 500 exhibitors. “A different world!” nostalgically recalls Roberto Ruta, press office coordinator for Pitti. Today, with a streamlined edition featuring around 120 brands, the Florentine event has had to adapt. It has opted for a deliberate strategy of editing. Much like adult ready-to-wear trade shows, Pitti Bimbo now assumes a curatorial role, where every label present appears to have been carefully selected.

When asked about their impressions of the trade show, buyers from the French platform Smallable, Pauline de Montmarin and Iris Langlet, stated they had discovered several brands they would like to work with. They did not hide their enthusiasm for Poco Blush, a new Chinese label at the event.

Before heading to Paris for the Playtime trade show on the weekend of June 27, the buyers accepted the Florentine invitation with a clear objective. They aimed to discover brands that could create genuine excitement, pieces that add that “little extra” to Smallable and complement the established brand portfolio driving the core business. “Our primary goal is to bring a unique edge to the site,” explains Pauline de Montmarin. “We come here to find niche brands. Our true intention is to create a differentiated offering... a little wow factor, something that cannot be found elsewhere.”

Floral workshop and girls' fashion show at the Pitti Bimbo trade show, June 24, 2026. Credit: Julia Garel for FashionUnited.

The stand of luxury brand Junona. Credit: Julia Garel for FashionUnited.

Wandering through the colourful stands, the first thing to notice is the variety of styles and segments represented. The selection ranges from trendy brands like Spain's Bobo Choses to luxury names with a more “princess” style, such as Speranza or Junona, and also includes watches; shoes; and tableware. The collection paints a picture of a sector in renewal, much like the trade show itself. Over the years, it has become increasingly niche but also highly creative.

Beyond kidswear

This sharp and inventive mindset was fully expressed within the Press area. Moving away from the traditional closed-door setting usually reserved for professional guests, the organisers opted for an open and welcoming space. It was designed like a café terrace with an aesthetic worthy of a Wes Anderson film.

The Kiosk France space by Delajoie studio at the Pitti Bimbo trade show, June 2026. Credit: Julia Garel for FashionUnited.

Named “Kiosk France”, the space was designed by creative duo Anaïs Seguin and Alice Gras, founders of Delajoie studio. Wearing small Pompon Cucu sailor hats, they welcomed several guests on Wednesday morning for a gourmet breakfast. The event brought together a microcosm of buyers, journalists and influencers, all captivated by the curated selection of brands on display: Ratatam toys; the family wardrobe of Tajinebanane; La Remise Objets lighting; Club Trésor children's fashion; and Poppée shoes.

“I am convinced of a 360-degree vision,” stated Seguin during the meeting. The studio's approach is to merge kidswear with the worlds of womenswear, wellness and children's literature. This integrated approach taps into the current enthusiasm for lifestyle, offering a holistic proposition where both the buyer and the end customer are willingly captivated by unique stories.

As a leader in the sector, Spanish brand Bobo Choses has perfected this engaging approach to storytelling. The brand also publishes and sells illustrated books to bring each of its collections to life. This sophisticated narrative not only builds community loyalty but also serves as a formidable asset for conquering major export markets. At its stand, the brand highlighted Pitti Bimbo's strength on this point. The event enables it to attract buyer profiles that are very different from the Playtime audience. With a strong presence of American, British, Asian and Middle Eastern attendees, the trade show confirms its highly international focus.

A similar sentiment was echoed at the stand of its younger sister brand, True Artist. The exhibitor shared that they had a good first day, “better than the January 2026 edition”. Primarily manufactured in Spain and Portugal and aimed at children and pre-teens, the Spanish brand's unisex outfits are distributed in Europe via its e-commerce site and several retailers. The brand remains underrepresented in France, with the Smallable platform being one of its few partners in the French market.

Fashion show at the Pitti Bimbo trade show, June 25, 2026. Credit: Julia Garel for FashionUnited.

The trade show was also punctuated by various activations, including several fashion shows. On Thursday morning, a very joyful show drew a large crowd. Six brands each presented three children's looks to an audience that was as cheerful as the young models.

Favourite brands:

Poco Blush: For its very first time at Pitti Bimbo, the brand made a mark with its highly whimsical approach. It featured a rather surprising product: a T-shirt that releases a minty scent when crumpled, a bestseller in China. The overall aesthetic is fun, colourful and joyfully flirts with the spirit of fancy dress. Designed almost exclusively for girls, the collection features bold hues on ingenious pieces, such as a loose, printed and reversible dress.

The stand of the Chinese brand Poco Blush at the Pitti Bimbo trade show, June 2026. Credit: Julia Garel for FashionUnited.

Halcyon Nights: Hailing from Australia, this brand offers a highly visual take on baby and children's fashion, with a strong emphasis on illustration. Its signature is creating several graphic universes per season by collaborating with a panel of artists. These artists, ranging from emerging talents to more established creators, design all the patterns for its collections.

The stand of the brand Halcyon Nights at the Pitti Bimbo trade show, June 2026. Credit: Julia Garel for FashionUnited.

Gray Label: Building on the success of its participation last year, the Dutch label founded in 2011 returned to the trade show. The brand presents a highly minimalist wardrobe, devoid of any patterns except for stripes. The collection focuses on the essentials: exceptionally soft pieces, manufactured in Portugal, and developed using only two qualities of materials.

Sticky Lemon: The famous Dutch brand of children's bags and accessories, which received a surprise anniversary celebration at the trade show to mark its 10th year, continues to capitalise on its colourful heritage. It presented a line of backpacks reinterpreting the key shades of its past collections. The main attraction of their stand, however, was a small gadget scheduled for an October launch. This was a mini digital camera designed to be attached to a bag, a clever item already appealing to both children and their parents.

Pitti Bimbo trade show, June 2026. Credit: FashionUnited.

A reinvented trade show

Establishing itself as an essential date in a packed buying calendar, just before the Parisian giant Playtime, was the organisers' challenge. Pitti Bimbo spared no effort for the occasion. The budget for inviting international buyers was slightly increased this season, as the trade show continues to benefit from government aid. The work of the management teams should also be recognised.

In 2026, Pitti Bimbo embarked on a European roadshow to re-engage with industry professionals. This outreach initiative proved fruitful. It was during these travels that the idea of entrusting the Kiosk France space to Delajoie studio was conceived.

This synergy proves that the success of a business-to-business trade show is no longer measured solely by the number of visitors or business cards collected. Exhibitors today seek a high-quality setting capable of fostering connections, offering polished presentations and evoking emotion. Although Pitti Bimbo now operates on a much more modest scale, it is this intimate format that has sparked the necessary drive to brilliantly reinvent its formula.