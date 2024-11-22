Pitti Bimbo to take on new format for January edition

The 100th edition of Italian childrenswear fair Pitti Bimbo will be held at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence on January 22 and 23, in what organisers emphasised was "not just a super birthday, but a new project to experience all together".

A new layout for the event will be designed by architect and interior designer Ilaria Marelli, who teaches interior design at Politecnico di Milano, and has been tasked with transforming the fair's home of Fortezza into a playful and colourful city. Thus, the space of the event will feature a promenade, four squares and many proposals for fashion, lifestyle, beauty, publishing and food.

The January edition will be the first to not only feature fashion, but also expand into lifestyle, beauty, footwear, accessories, jewellery, publishing and, from this edition, food.

“The market is changing, Pitti Bimbo is changing,” commented Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine. “This is why we have redesigned the show with a leaner, faster, less onerous format for participants. We have decided to invest to stand alongside companies that are currently going through a period of great transformation. This direction has influenced the choice of pre-set stands, which are less demanding for companies, and free entry to welcome buyers, press and influencers.”

To celebrate this special edition, some brands will bring to the Fortezza limited edition garments and accessories created exclusively for Pitti Bimbo. Furthermore, entry will be reserved for the professional public, but free of charge, with only accreditation for the operators who will arrive at the occasion

Over 150 brands are expected at the Fortezza, of which approximately 65 percent come from abroad. Among the companies participating in this edition, there are Abel& Lula; Adriana Mae; Bembi; Blauer; Deolinda; Ducati; Flower Mountain For Naturino; Fun & Fun; La Scimmia Da Bagno; Maglificio Di Verona; Marie-Chantal; Marta Dog Closet; Oscar Et Valentine Cachemire; Palloncino Blu Sleepwear; Rondinella; Rosajou; Wooly Organic; Yo Baby; Yuko B.