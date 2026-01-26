Pitti Immagine reports strong buyer attendance at Filati and Bimbo fairs

Pitti Filati and Pitti Bimbo have concluded with over 4,000 visitors. This figure includes at least 3,100 buyers, with international attendees making up over 40 percent.

“It has been a very intense and equally interesting three days here at the Fortezza da Basso,” commented Raffaello Napoleone, chief executive officer of Pitti Immagine. “The three floors of the Central Pavilion, divided between Filati and Bimbo, were bustling with over 4,000 highly selected visitors. This included at least 3,100 buyers, with an international share of over 40 percent. They were joined by suppliers; sales agents and distributors; and general media and communication professionals, with this last group totalling over 220.”

"The two trade fairs have a similar offering profile, characterised by a curatorial approach; high-quality products; a constant commitment to stylistic and material innovation; and an international dimension. However, they are different when viewed in their development trajectory," Napoleone emphasised in a statement. "Pitti Bimbo is consolidating its transition to a format that enhances carefully curated, research-driven brands, which represent the market's evolution. This is being done with very positive feedback. It does so without sacrificing the variety guaranteed by a selection of excellent benchmark companies. In short, it is a snapshot of the current market, which we have been working on in-depth since last June."

"Pitti Filati, for its part, confirms its status as the undisputed and sole reference point for the highest end of the global knitwear yarn market," added Napoleone. "It is the place where the entire productive and creative process of fashion begins. This is where trends in colour, stitches, material use, and feel are launched for the finished products that will be in stores 18 months later."

For Pitti Bimbo, there were approximately 700 buyers, 38 percent of whom were international. They came primarily from Spain; South Korea; China; Turkey; Japan; Russia; the UK; Saudi Arabia; France; and the US. At Pitti Filati, there were nearly 2,400 buyers, with 43 percent coming from abroad. These included the design offices of all the most important international fashion and luxury brands. The most represented countries were: France; the UK; Germany; the US; China; Switzerland; Spain; Turkey; Japan; and Russia.