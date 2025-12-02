Pitti Immagine revamps event calendar: Pitti Bimbo joins Pitti Filati, E-p summit condensed

Pitti Immagine is rationalising its trade fair calendar. This begins with Pitti Bimbo, which will take place at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence on January 21 and 22. It will run simultaneously with Pitti Filati, a trade show starting on January 21 and closing on January 23. The fair dedicated to fashion technology is also being reduced to a single day. This marks the fourth edition under the new format launched in 2022, linked to its move from Florence to Milan. The next edition is scheduled for April 9. Previously, before 2022, the fair took place in Milan.

The first edition of the event was called Decoded Fashion Milan and debuted in 2013 at the Pelota on Via Palermo. At that time, the Decoded Fashion event took place in major fashion capitals ranging from London to Singapore and Tokyo to New York. In 2018, Pitti decided to separate from Decoded Fashion. It created an event dedicated to fashion technologies christened E-p summit. The Milanese editions of the “fashion tech” fair in 2019 and 2020 were also held over a single day.

Antonio Cristaudo, commercial director of Pitti Immagine, said in a statement: “Driven by a difficult economic situation, we are seeing an impact in terms of registration numbers. Decisions by companies are occurring increasingly close to deadlines. I believe we should settle around 85 to 90 percent of the collections present in recent editions. However, we are also raising the quality of the offer with a series of prestigious new entries and market consistency. I am sure that companies will work well, with calm and pragmatism.”

Pitti Immagine Bimbo to present approximately 150 autumn/winter 2026-27 collections

The 102nd edition of Pitti Immagine Bimbo will take place on Wednesday, January 21 and Thursday, January 22, 2026, at the attic floor of the central pavilion of the Fortezza da Basso in Florence (entrance reserved via Porta Faenza). It will present approximately 150 autumn/winter 2026-27 collections. Over 65 percent of these are international. At the 101st edition, there were 165 featured brands. The 100th edition hosted 170.

E-p summit changes format again and focuses on networking

Regarding the E-p summit 2026, Pitti Immagine has developed a new concentrated format oriented towards networking. “High-impact talks to share practical insights, demos near stands to see technologies in action and moments of qualified connections designed to create valuable contacts. A new layout and a continuous flow of activities will favour comparison between brands and technology companies. This will accompany participants until the traditional evening networking,” read the presentation of the format.

The 2026 edition will discuss artificial intelligence and the digital product passport, among other topics.