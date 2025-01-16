Pitti: MM6 Maison Margiela sees the Florentine sun off
MM6 Maison Margiela evoked the night in Florence, showcasing the versatility of black. The avant-garde label was a guest at the ongoing edition of menswear trade show Pitti Uomo on Wednesday evening, where it presented its menswear collection.
The brand focused on various shades of black, complemented by select pieces in shimmering blue and purple, as well as grey. Together, the colour palette resembled a vibrant sunset, mirroring the one seen in Florence that evening.
The streamlined collection, which focused on outerwear pieces such as long coats and bomber jackets, highlighted the interplay of different materials. Faux fur and denim met plasticised knitwear, as well as rubberised and taped textures that reflected the spotlights.
“The idea of the wardrobe seduces with a systematic iteration of garments, with pieces recurring in different materials and finishes, suggesting various uses, occasions, types and shades of masculinity,” MM6 stated on Wednesday.
