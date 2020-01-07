Pitti Uomo 97 kicks off with spotlight on the ‘United Nations of Fashion’

Leading menswear trade fair Pitti Uomo has announced that the theme of its latest winter edition which started today and runs until Friday 10 January will be flags and their symbolism of the “United Nations of Fashion”.

“Show your flags at Pitti” is the new slogan of Pitti Uomo 97 and all other winter shows branded Pitti Immagine. The theme has influenced the fair’s ad campaign (pictured) staged by leading photographer reporter Franco Pagetti and with the art direction of Angelo Figus, as well as the layout of the Fortezza da Basso spaces, where the event is held in Florence, Italy.

“Pitti is like the United Nations of Fashion, where every brand has its very own flag, but also where each one of us can be a flag of ourselves,” Agostino Poletto, general manager of Pitti Immagine, said in a statement. “The flag is never a silent fabric, it always says something, endlessly inspiring emotion, because it speaks according to universal messages, like those conveyed by the clothes we wear, and like clothing, it is a mobile symbol of identity, belonging, thought, and feeling.”

Jil Sander will be the guest designer of the show, with co-creative designers Lucie and Luke Meier presenting the new menswear collection at a special event in Florence, on Wednesday 8 January 2020.

Iconic Italian fashion designer Stefano Pilati will be the special guest of the winter show, showcasing his first independent venture, called ‘Random Identities’, a collection which was unveiled for the first time by the designer in 2017.

Unisex brand Telfar will be the show’s special project, with founder Telfar Clemens bringing his concept of fluid and ‘simplex’ (simple + complex) fashion to Florence with a special event.

Sergio Rossi is also joining Pitti Uomo for the first time for the global launch of the exclusive Sergio Rossi Uomo project.

The late Karl Lagerfeld’s eponymous brand is also returning to Pitti Uomo with “A Tribute to Karl: The White Shirt Project” - an exhibition curated by Carine Roitfeld, style advisor of the fashion house. The exhibition features a bespoke edition of Lagerfeld’s iconic white shirt silhouette created by a mix of artists, actors, models, designers and friends, including Cara Delevingne, Lewis Hamilton, Tommy Hilfiger, Sebastien Jondeau, Kate Moss and Takashi Murakami.

This winter show will also see the return of British heritage brand Hunter, known for its iconic rain boots, while German brand Falke is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a special presentation looking back at its heritage as well as forward to its future.

FashionUnited is attending Pitti Uomo, so keep an eye out for our coverage of the event.