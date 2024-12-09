Pitti Uomo and Japan Fashion Week Organisation strike up partnership

Japan Fashion Week Organisation (JFWO), the firm behind Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, has announced a new partnership with Pitti Immagine, the parent company of Florentine menswear fair Pitti Uomo.

The relationship intends to reinforce promotional activities related to Pitti Uomo towards the Japanese media and local fashion market, a press release read, with the mission of developing special projects focused on menswear and lifestyle.

Commenting on the news, Pitti Immagine CEO, Raffaello Napoleone, said the partnership reflected the “central role” Japan’s fashion system played for Italian fashion, and backed efforts to take “coordinated and unified action” in response to a “long wave of economic and political shocks” experienced internationally over the past five years.

Napoleone’s statement continued: “With the aim of starting an integrated promotional policy towards the different players and most influential communities of Japanese fashion, the choice to collaborate with JFWO was natural, given the role of essential reference that it has towards the entire fashion system of its country. Moreover, Pitti Uomo and JFWO have a long history of successful joint projects, the result of a beautiful harmony of intent and methods of execution.”

This latest partnership reaffirms Pitti’s commitment to the Asian continent, where it has already established strong ties with other local organisations, such as CHIC, a Chinese fair that, since early 2024, has begun bringing select brands to Pitti Uomo under the title ‘China Wave’.