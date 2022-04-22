Pitti Uomo announces Grace Wales Bonner as guest designer

British menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner will be trade show Pitti Uomo’s guest designer for its 102nd edition in Florence this June.

Wales Bonner will present the spring/summer 2023 collection for her eponymous label with a fashion show-event in a location that has yet to be revealed.

Pitti Immagine's communication and special events director, Lapo Cianchi, said in a statement: “We have been familiar with the work of Grace Wales Bonner since she first debuted. Attracted first and foremost by her cultural sensibility and multidisciplinary approach that comes across in her collaborations with artists and other stylists, while appearing in each one of her collections.

“We then followed the evolution of her menswear fashion proposal, the gradual grafting of the elegant sartorial structure on the development of fashion design and sportswear elements, a style which, if borrowed from the world of music, could even be called soul.”

Commenting on the opportunity, Wales Bonner added: “I welcome this special opportunity to express Wales Bonner’s vision of cultural luxury at the historically important institution of Pitti Uomo.”

The 102nd edition of Pitti Uomo runs from June 14 to 17.