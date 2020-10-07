Pitti Uomo confirms physical January show dates

Organisers of leading Italian menswear trade show Pitti Uomo have confirmed the physical event will return to the Fortezza da Basso in Florence from 12 to 14 January 2021.

It comes after organisers were forced to cancel the physical event this summer due to Covid-19, instead launching a digital iteration through its Pitti Connect platform.

But now organisers have confirmed the event will return for three days in January, a shorter duration than previous shows but with longer opening times during the day (Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:00 to 19:00 and Thursdays from 9:00 to 18:00).

It will be a “special and significant edition”, organisers said, and comes as the fashion industry in Europe cautiously takes its first steps back to normality, with recent Milan, Paris and London fashion weeks staging their first physical shows since the outbreak of Covid-19.

“We look forward to writing the future of exhibition activities with intact creative drive and design ambition,” Pitti Immagine CEO Raffaello Napoleone said in a statement. “In continuity with our style and way of working, consistent with the international leadership we have earned. Creating a physical salon that respects the new rules and protects everyone's health is our main goal, as well as the essential prerequisite for returning to normality.”

The event will also feature an extensive list of new safety measures, including sanitisation stations across the trade show, thermoscanners at entrances, and strict social distancing rules.

“The decision stems from the awareness of the delicate transition phase we are experiencing,” commented Pitti Immagine general manager Agostino Poletto. “We have studied the flow of buyers in recent editions and have chosen to combine the cut on Friday with the extension of the hours from Tuesday to Thursday: the final result, in fact, is only three hours less opening and a more efficient concentration of everyone's work.”