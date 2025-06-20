Pitti Uomo faces overall situation sportingly

Pitti Uomo remained resilient, once again demonstrating the importance of industry gatherings at the Florentine menswear trade show, amidst a global landscape shaped by war and trade disputes, and subdued consumer sentiment.

Although the start appeared somewhat slower, Pitti Uomo shone in its full glory from the second day of the trade fair onwards, with good attendance. Pitti Immagine managing director, Raffaello Napoleone, was pleased about this, having already noticed comparatively more national and international buyers on the first day than in previous seasons.

Industry meets in Florence

The increase perceived by the trade fair chief was also confirmed by the figures. According to forecasts published by the trade fair organiser on Thursday, the trade fair was expected to conclude with 11,500 to 12,000 trade visitors and record over 15,000 visitors in total. This would put the 108th edition of Pitti Uomo on par with the June 2024 edition.

"Pitti Uomo is a symbol and a concrete instrument for promoting and developing trade – in every economic phase, even in times of change, such as we are probably experiencing right now," said Napoleone. "The response from buyers from over 100 countries across five continents is the best we could have hoped for."

Philippe Celeny, Digel’s chief sales officer, expressed satisfaction with the visitors at the trade fair. Although the first morning seemed somewhat weaker and the frequency in the aisles appeared restrained, similar figures were recorded as in the January edition of Pitti. Around 600 buyers gained insights into the brand’s collections over the three-and-a-half days. With 100 square metres of stand space, significantly more than in the previous edition, Digel had ample room to present its casual wear and more classic looks. Buyers from Germany and Italy, as well as from France, England, and the US, were in attendance.

Digel at Pitti Uomo Credits: Ole Spötter for FashionUnited

For office and leisure

Menswear increasingly adopted a hybrid approach in the casual wear segment. Buyers were looking for an alternative to the jacket, as heard at both Digel and shirt specialist Olymp. Overshirts made of linen and softer blends for blazers were well received. AlphaTauri, the casual wear brand of the Austrian conglomerate Red Bull, showcased a sporty approach to the hybrid jacket with an integrated hooded jacket.

Trousers continued to widen in the mainstream, uniting the casual look for the office and leisure. German clothing supplier Drykorn focused on a lightweight zipped jacket combined with wide-leg suit trousers in its casual wear. In tailoring, it presented such a cut with a slim-fitting blazer.

Paul & Shark at Pitti Uomo Credits: Ole Spötter for FashionUnited

Drykorn showcased these silhouettes under the umbrella of the ‘Harbour Club’, where the imaginary dockworker met the businessman, and thus workwear met business wear. With this approach, the Kitzingen-based brand entered the right waters, resulting in a positive atmosphere, reported chief sales officer, Benny Jandl.

Of course, the typical maritime stripes were not to be missed. For SS26, they found a place on shirts in a casual form and various widths at several brands, including streetwear brand Icecream, denim specialist Replay, and Olymp. The pattern rounded off the transition between work and leisure, especially for the more classic brands.

A tie with puffer at Ssstufff Credits: Ole Spötter for FashionUnited

Fun being an increasing part of formal wear was demonstrated above all by young brands in their reinterpretations of the tie. Whether at Spanish streetwear brand Ssstufff, which presented the tie as a voluminous eye-catcher as part of a puffer jacket inspired by a business shirt; as an oversized leather look at the young English label Śilpa; or as a cut-out variant at the Korean guest brand Post Archive Faction, brands found individual ways to reinterpret the classic accessory.

Ties at Śilpa Credits: Ole Spötter for FashionUnited

Tie art at Post Archive Credits: Ole Spötter for FashionUnited

In terms of qualities, the mainstream also opened up more to higher-quality knitted polos with higher price points, explained Elias Banai, who is responsible for sales in Northern Germany for Olymp Signature. For the company, maintaining turnover was paramount, as the overall situation remained difficult and the shirt specialist also had to adapt to the current shift towards knitwear. Some retailers had not had such a good start to the current year. Nevertheless, Olymp remained optimistic and hoped for a better second half of the year.

Sports enthusiasts

Last season, the trade fair put running in the spotlight; now it was cycling. With the integration of the Becyle bicycle trade fair, which launched last year at the start of the Tour de France in Florence, the current edition, with Pitti Bikes, was all about cycling.

Within the outerwear segment, several cycling specialists were represented accordingly. But other brands were also inspired by the theme. Among them was the German streetwear brand Prohibited, which presented a lifestyle cycling jersey – without performance aspirations – in a bright pink. They were able to attract between five and ten new partners for order appointments and enthuse up to 30 interested parties from German-speaking countries, Italy, and the UK.

Cycling jersey by Prohibited Credits: Ole Spötter for FashionUnited

Overall, sporting activity played a major role throughout the trade fair grounds. Fashion was moving ever closer to the theme of wellness, and people simply wanted to be well-dressed when they exercised, said Napoleone. Even traditional clothing suppliers were increasingly opening up to the segment and using activewear fabrics for their collections.

Ellesse with XXL tennis at Pitti Uomo Credits: AKAstudio-collective for Pitti Immagine

Whether at the installation of the Italian sportswear brand Ellesse, where visitors were invited to a match with XXL tennis rackets, Champion’s journey through its own history in sports such as basketball and boxing, or Bikkembergs’ collaboration with Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy to revive the brand’s football-inspired roots, the sporting spirit was omnipresent.

Former professional footballer Luis Figo was also part of the event. His eponymous brand dedicated itself this season to a golf-inspired casual wear collection, but with a significantly smaller ball than in his active playing days.

Former professional footballer and brand founder Luis Figo Credits: Ole Spötter for FashionUnited

The Italian-based brand of the Portuguese focused particularly on muted colours such as beige and cream tones. This was a picture that emerged at many stands. Various shades of green, brown tones, and different gradations of blue also shaped the image. Drykorn also used a ‘burned red’, among other colours. Overall, the colour palette seemed to stem more from autumn than from a cheerful spring.

From Scandinavia to Korea

Like the brands, the trade fair was also in constant flux to keep up with the times. This year, sport replaced the pet brands that were still part of Pitti last year, equipping four-legged friends with fashionable accessories and pieces. But for the time being, the event wants to stick to the handlebars of Pitti Bikes next season as well.

In addition, there were more and more international collaborations, bringing their local talents to Florence and thus strengthening the global flair, to which buyers from almost 50 different countries naturally contributed.

Halfway through the third day of the event, the number of registered foreign buyers stood at 4,400 – an increase of 3 percent compared to the previous year. The number of Italian buyers who visited the trade fair remained at the level of the previous summer edition, the trade fair organiser announced. Of the approximately 740 brands exhibiting at the trade fair, 46 percent were from abroad.

Valoren at Pitti Uomo Credits: Ole Spötter for FashionUnited

This season, for the first time, alongside the separate areas for Chinese and Scandinavian brands, a curated area of Korean brands was part of the trade fair. With Code Korea, brands such as Ordinary People and Ajobyajo, which had previously mostly shown their collections at fashion shows in Seoul, now wanted to open up to the European market.

Meanwhile, trade fair organiser Pitti Immagine could not imagine presenting itself with an Italian delegation at a foreign trade fair, said Napoleone. They wanted to remain true to the fortress walls of the Fortezza da Basso exhibition grounds with their unique atmosphere and stand out from the crowd. Although they had already received numerous offers from New York to Paris, Pitti preferred to focus on its own format and thus tried to remain true to itself even in difficult geopolitical times.