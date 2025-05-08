Pitti Uomo: Niccolò Pasqualetti to guest at June edition

Niccolò Pasqualetti is the next guest designer at Pitti Uomo. The Tuscan designer will present his SS26 collection during the 108th edition of the Florentine menswear trade fair, Pitti Immagine announced on Thursday.

For this edition, he joins Korean brand Post Archive Faction and Japanese label Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, the guest of honour of the same name, who will present their creations between June 17 and 20 in and around the Fortezza da Basso trade fair grounds.

Menswear debut

“Much like Jean Arp, who inspired his jewellery design, Niccolò Pasqualetti reinvents new forms of reality through his garments and experiments with different materials,” said Francesca Tacconi, Pitti Immagine’s special events coordinator. “Starting from the sartorial codes of traditional Italian menswear, which he boldly reinterprets, Niccolò creates collections in which past and present, masculine and feminine, classic and contemporary coexist in a uniquely organic and original way.”

Pasqualetti was among the finalists of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers in 2024 and is considered one of the most promising voices in the emerging global fashion scene, according to the statement. He usually shows his collections during Paris Fashion Week. In Florence, the designer is now making his menswear collection debut.

The designer, born in 1994, studied at the Iuav University of Venice, in Belgium, and at The Row in New York, before completing a master's degree in womenswear at Central Saint Martins in London. He then worked for Spanish fashion house Loewe. In 2021, Pasqualetti founded his eponymous brand. In the same year, he was also awarded the Franca Sozzani Award. In 2023 and 2024, he received the Camera Moda Fashion Trust Award.

Today, Pasqualetti lives and works between Paris and his native Tuscany, where the collections are produced in collaboration with local artisans.