Pitti Uomo sets dates for summer edition

The show must go on! On Wednesday, Pitti Uomo confirmed they will be hosting a physical event this year. Pitti Immagine, the collective overseeing Pitti Uomo, released its final schedule of physical trade shows taking place starting in late June. Pitti Uomo will be held from June 30 to July 2, which is a day shorter than usual, but this move was more cost effective.

Pitti Uomo will run after Milan and Paris Men’s Fashion Week, scheduled for June 18 to 22 and June 22 to 27. Pitti Uomo was originally green lit for June 15 to 17, as the Italian government green lit trade fairs to proceed in mid-June. Pitti Uomo moved the dates back in order to better organize the event.

“Being the first to return to the physical fair format, we are aware of our responsibility towards the entire fashion sector and the institutions that have shown great confidence in consideration for our work,” said Claudio Marenzi, president of Pitti Immagine, in a statement. “It is for this reason that our whole company structure is working non-stop to organize the fairs with maximum possible participation of exhibitors, buyers, and journalists. We aim to meet the Pitti standard in terms of the quality and the energy as well as the expectations of the companies and, thinking in particular of Pitti Uomo, it will be a 100th edition characterized by positivity and pride.”

Pitti Uomo will also align with Pitti Bimbo, the children’s wear tradeshow, which typically takes place later. All trade fair dates this year were organized so there would be little overlap in full support of Italy’s overall trade fair system.

The physical Pitti Uomo show will be supported by a digital format on the Pitti Connect platform in order to aid the tradeshows global format. There was speculation that the IRL of Pitti Uomo would be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Italy’s case numbers are on the decline.