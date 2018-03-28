Pitti Uomo Stefano Pilati exhibit cancelled

Stefano Pilati, who might be best known as the former creative director of Saint Laurent pre-Hedi Slimane, was originally set to have an exhibit at Pitti Uomo this upcoming season. However, it has been announced that the exhibit has now been cancelled "due to unexpected and obligatory commitments by the designer."

The exhibition was dedicated to three decades of men's fashion, but despite Pilati's absence from the trade fair, Fondazione Pitti Immagine Discovery has confirmed that the exhibit itself will actually continue. However, the project will now be postponed until summer 2019.

Very few details are known regarding the reason behind Pilati's cancellation. The designer has spent the last year announcing plans for his self-produced Random Identities Project, which has still yet to be officially presented.

The exhibition, curated by Markus Ebner and Francesco Bonami, was to focus on the relationship between soccer and men's fashion, coinciding with the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup scheduled in Russia. Pitti Uomo will have to go on however, sans Pilati.

Since departing from Ermenegildo Zegna Couture, the industry has had its eyes on Pilati for what he's going to do next. His Random Identities Project was a genderless "test" collection on Instagram, so it's possible he could be hopping on the genderless fashion train.