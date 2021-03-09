Pitti Uomo: Summer dates revealed for physical show

Italian menswear trade show Pitti Uomo is set to return this summer.

The event’s organiser Pitti Immagine announced Tuesday the physical event will take place between 15 and 17 June at its usual location, the Fortezza da Basso in Florence.

It comes after the event was cancelled several times in the past year due to the pandemic, with a digital iteration instead taking place through an online platform, Pitti Connect.

Organisers said the event has been reduced from four to three days “to accommodate the requests for the maximum concentration and savings in terms of expenses that we have received from exhibitors”.

Pitti Immagine CEO Raffaello Napoleone said registration has opened for the next summer cycle “in order to give companies some clear reference points for scheduling their activities, in the full awareness that, between now and the summer, we will all have to carefully follow the evolution of the health situation”.

Additionally, it was announced that childrenswear show Pitti Immagine Bimbo will take place between 23 and 25 June, also at the Fortezza da Basso, while textile fair Pitti Immagine Filati will run between June 30 and July 2 at Stazione Leopolda.

“The organizational and safety plan for the Fortezza da Basso, as well as the other venues, has been prepared and we are coordinating with all the institutional subjects involved in the overall fair activities,” said Pitti Immagine general manager Agostino Poletto.

“The entire summer cycle will be characterized by a strong integration between the physical and digital format, in an attempt to take advantage of all the opportunities of amplitude and depth of the service they offer.”