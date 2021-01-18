Pitti Uomo trade show to go online due to pandemic

Physical fashion events continue to be cancelled with the winter editions of Pitti Uomo, Pitti Bimbo and Pitti Filati to be held as a digital format on the Pitti Connect platform.

The men’s trade show, Pitti Uomo was supposed to run February 21 to 23 in Florence, however, organisers have announced a statement to cancel all physical events due to the Italian government tightening coronavirus restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Along with Pitti Uomo, Pitti Filati and Pitti Bimbo’s physical events, dedicated to textile and childrenswear, respectively, will also move online.

Raffaello Napoleone, chief executive of Pitti Immagine, said in a statement: “In the last few weeks, the probability of being able to hold the fairs in a physical format had clearly decreased but we had decided to keep the option open until the suspension was officially confirmed, because we were aware of the strong desire of our exhibitors and buyers to physically meet up, in person, despite the many problems that entailed.

“This was not superficial optimism, nor a kind of stubbornness in the face of clear evidence, but rather a determination to leave no stone unturned, possibly also offering a useful message for the coming months.”

The winter editions will now be held exclusively as digital formats on the Pitti Connect platform, which will remain online with the contents of the current fair season until the beginning of April. Organisers explained that this will guarantee an “in-depth exchange” between exhibitors, buyers and press.

Pitti Immagine added that they are planning a return to a physical event in the summer.

Image: courtesy of Pitti Immagine