Post Archive Faction named guest designer of Pitti Uomo

Florentine trade show Pitti Uomo has announced that South Korean menswear brand Post Archive Faction (PAF) will be a guest designer for the upcoming 108th edition, which will take place from June 17 to 20.

The South Korean avant-garde sportswear and outerwear brand, founded by young Korean designers Dongjoon Lim and Sookyo Jeong, will stage a special event “conceived specifically for Pitti Uomo and its international audience”. Its presentation will be supported by Pitti Immagine and the Korea Creative Content Agency.

Lapo Cianchi, director of communications and events at Pitti Immagine, said in a statement: “For several seasons now at Pitti, we’ve been paying particular attention to the culture and aesthetic of South Korea.

“It’s a growing market, highly significant for Italian fashion and for the fair – considering the strong turnout of journalists and business professionals at Pitti Uomo – but also a fertile ground for scouting the new generation of fashion designers and young creatives who stand out for their versatility and ability to connect different artistic languages and disciplines.”

PAF has become known in recent seasons for pushing the boundaries, exploring new techniques, materials, and silhouettes, and developing an aesthetic that blends archival references, asymmetrical cuts, sportswear-inspired solutions and experimental design.

The event conceived for Pitti Uomo “will serve as a window into the new desires of young consumers, capturing the pulse of the freshest trends in the global market,” explains the South Korean brand.

PAF showcased its first collection in 2018 and has presented during Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks over the past years. Its collections are available in 75 stores worldwide, including Dover Street Market, SSense, H.Lorenzo, GR8, and online at postarchivefaction.com and PAF flagship store in Seoul.

The announcement follows Homme Plissé Issey Miyake being named as guest of honour at the menswear trade show in March.