Preface Los Angeles announces fall/winter 2027/2028 denim forecast

Impact-driven event series Here|After will once again curate and produce the educational programming at Preface Los Angeles, the boutique fabric trend show taking place July 29–30 at 356 S. Mission Road in Los Angeles.

The partnership builds on the two organizations’ first collaboration in January. Here|After, founded by Denim Dudes founder Amy Leverton and veteran denim producer Erin Barajas, was created as a “third space” outside the design studio, executive suite and traditional trade show floor, where the denim industry can gather to exchange ideas on the cultural, creative and commercial forces shaping its future.

“One of the things we’ve learned through Here|After is that the industry’s biggest breakthroughs often begin with a conversation,” said Barajas in a statement. “Our goal is to create programming that gives designers and product teams practical insight for the seasons ahead as well as unexpected and unvarnished expert perspectives on creativity, culture and where denim is headed next.”

Across both days of the show, Leverton will present Denim Dudes’ fall/winter 2027/2028 denim forecast, examining the cultural shifts, consumer behaviors and design directions expected to influence the next generation of denim. Longtime Preface collaborator Brew Creative will deliver daily FW27/28 trend presentations covering emerging color, material and design directions across the wider fashion landscape.

The centerpiece of the program is “Heritage 2.0: From Preservation to Reinvention,” a panel on Wednesday, July 29 at 3 p.m., exploring the renewed surge in demand for raw denim and Japanese selvedge — and how a new generation of designers is reinterpreting heritage rather than replicating it. Panelists include Dresen Studio founder Becca Rosen, American Rag Cie senior buyer Orlando Reneau, content creator and writer Jeff Yamazaki, and Salty Archive founder Johnny Qi, with Leverton moderating.

“We’re seeing heritage become relevant to an entirely new audience, but they’re engaging with it on their own terms,” Leverton said. “They’re deeply respectful of craftsmanship and history while also feeling free to reinterpret it, remix it and make it their own.”

The Here|After program runs alongside Preface’s curated showcase of more than 25 exhibitors spanning textiles, manufacturing, traceability and denim production. Exhibitors include Chaintex, Meho Silk, Chicley Fabrics, Laguna Fabrics and Draper Knitting Company, while the denim lineup — curated by Denim Dudes — ranges from Cone Denim and Star Fades International to ISKO, Collect and Mount Vernon Mills.

Founded by Betsy Franjola in 2018, Preface positions itself as a curated alternative to conventional fabric sourcing shows, with a focus on sustainability and innovation. Registration for Preface Los Angeles is open now via the show’s website.