Première Vision Montreal plans another edition in 2026

“We are already setting the date for 2026,” announced Thierry Langlais, Première Vision vice president of operations, with enthusiasm, following the first edition of the Première Vision Montreal trade fair on April 22 and 23. In a statement given to FashionUnited, Langlais welcomed the success of this new event, which exceeded all expectations.

The organisation reported almost 2,150 visitors for this first edition, international professionals representing over 1,000 companies. In addition, the trade fair hosted over 100 exhibitors from Canada, Turkey, Japan, Morocco, France, China and the US.

“Première Vision Montreal brought together a considerable number of visitors, all very enthusiastic about this new event in Canada. The success of this edition confirms for us the need to meet our markets, especially in the context of change and the unstable geopolitical environment that we are experiencing,” said Langlais.

The trade fair stated that the edition exceeded all expectations and that participants’ enthusiasm was evident throughout the event, with record attendance at the conferences. Première Vision confirmed that it is planning another fashion and textile sector event in Canada in 2026.

The next edition of Première Vision Paris will take place from September 16 to 18, 2025, at Paris Nord Villepinte.