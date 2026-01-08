Première Vision NY evolves to more ‘vertically integrated’ format

The US fair season is officially upon us, and the calendar is looking as bustling as ever. For this period, events come amid an industry in flux. Demand for traceability and supply chain reliability is heightened, and suppliers that are able to offer end-to-end capabilities are being prioritised.

Such shifts have been integral to the formatting of this season’s shows, particularly for Première Vision New York, which is due to introduce an offering it describes as “more vertically integrated”. Scheduled to take place January 13 to 14, 2026, at Tribeca Rooftop + 360°, the fair is gearing up for a strategic edition that intends to align with the evolving requirements of the North American market.

Organisers say that for this season, the event is “strengthening its position as a strategic platform for integrated, sustainable, and innovation-driven solutions” by involving exhibitors that are able to cater to the increased demand to both speed-to-market and consistent product quality. A press release cited exhibitors already illustrating this trend, including Turkey’s Gamateks; China-based Shanghai Site Silk; and Portugal’s 6 Dias / Tailertex.

These suppliers will be featured alongside the more than 150 exhibitors presenting at the show, representing 20 countries. Around 50 percent of attendees are in fabrics; 28 percent in manufacturing; 18 percent in design; and 4 percent are in leather and manufacturing.

The show will also provide a preview of the spring/summer 2027 colour and material trends, which will then be officially presented at Première Vision Paris. This will be complemented by a new Colour Wall SS27 in New York, an immersive space due to showcase the season’s atmosphere, materials, and colour palettes. A two-day conference programme will further bolster the schedule, made up of 13 conferences led by eight industry experts covering sustainability, innovation, and market evolution.