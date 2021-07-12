Première Vision’s Digital Denim Week: the key takeaways

Première Vision’s second edition of its Digital Denim Week took place last week from July 5 to 9. Dubbed “The responsible denim fashion event,” it presented the trends, materials and newest products for the Autumn-Winter 2022-2023 season. Initially planned to happen physically in Milan last May, it moved online to the fair’s global platform that presented both the events and marketplace in one place.

Following the success of the first edition - it got more than 5,000 visitors and 1,400 participants - this season’s event presented a week-long schedule ranging from conferences and masterclasses to discussions with industry experts.

The key word for this edition was ‘connecting’ and the event revolved around the theme of ‘The Great North’, which celebrated an ode to nature, sustainability and the Nordics. It focused on how the industry can rethink its future and make more eco-friendly decisions that’ll bring a positive change to the environment. The products highlighted a new sense of simplicity and more conscious materials and fibres. An array of themes illustrated the season’s direction, such as polar light, frozen decoration or starry nights.

Premiere Vision’s Marketplace was the core of the event. Launched in 2018, it enabled exhibitors to showcase their collections online and buyers to select and order products directly from the platform. Whether it was artisanal weavers or industrial garments makers, the catalog made for an international offer ranging from Italy and Spain to Pakistan and the UAE.

The online platform held numerous events throughout the week, beginning with a seminar on Tuesday decrypting the trends and products to consider for the AW22-23 season. Other leading events included a SmartTalk on the future of sustainable fashion with consultant Giusy Bettoni and a mini series analysing the denim ecosystem with designer Andrea Grossi.

The highlights from the collections? An ever-growing shift to more sustainability, with one-of-a-kind products and eco-friendly developments in the denim sector. Exhibitors heralded bright hues and colourful overdyes, as well as traceable and bio-synthetic dyes. A return to well-being and wellness in general has been noticed, with denim coming in softer and more comfortable fabrics.

Finally, we’ve seen the introduction of more responsible dyeing solutions - either plant-based or made from organic elements - and techniques that do not require colorants or chemicals. Première Vision successfully wrapped up a week full of promising innovations for the denim industry and will return next October for a physical edition in Milan.

‘Picture:Levi's Off the Cuff blog’