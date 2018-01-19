Preview: The leading UK Fashion trade shows

As the new fashion season kicks off with the International men's and women's Fashion Weeks, retailers and buyers across the country are looking ahead to Autumn/Winter 2019. Over the years a number of fashion trade fairs have emerged in the UK, each one with its own specialty and focus. But which trade fair offers the best-emerging designers? Which trade fair offers the best of sourcing and fashion trends? And which one caters to streetwear?

FashionUnited has rounded up some of the UK's leading fashion trade fairs and shares detailed information regarding which event showcases what for you in this interactive story map.

Scroll down to navigate through the interactive map. Hit the button 'Start Exploring' and use the arrows to explore the map.

Photo: courtesy of Pure London