Project New York confirms July dates after January postponement

Project New York, the leading advanced contemporary menswear trade show, has confirmed new dates after parent company, Informa Markets Fashion, made the decision to postpone the event’s winter time slot this past January when Omicron surged.

The show, which will feature a curated mix of men’s and gender fluid collections in the fashion, footwear, and accessories markets, will be held July 18 and 19 to coincide with the men’s market alongside fellow trade fair Man/Woman and a newcomer to the circuit, Society for International Menswear, which will debut with the backing of Wainscot Media at the Metropolitan Pavilion that same week.

In line with recent desires of vendors and buyers, Project New York will proceed at a new location for them, Iron 23, a more centrally located venue in the Flatiron District that offers a more intimate setting and tightly edited selection. The offering from tailoring to elevated streetwear will range from premium to affordable luxury price points.