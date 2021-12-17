Project New York to resume on location in January at new venue

After a COVID-induced sabbatical from in-person events this past year, Project New York will resume on location from January 26-27, 2022. The leading trade show for contemporary men’s fashion will be moving from its previous host, the Javitz Center, to the more intimate and centrally located Iron 23 venue in the Flatiron District. The New York event, organized by Informa Markets Fashion, will coincide with men’s market week and feature advanced contemporary brands in apparel, shoes, and accessories. Of note for buyers in attendance will be emerging designers and a curated assortment of artisanal denim, modern tailoring, and elevated streetwear in mid-to-luxury price points.

As a boost of support after a difficult couple of years for the industry, the global Project brand has appointed industry veteran, Mordechai Rubinstein, to lead retail relations for the menswear community. Rubinstein aims to draw on his extensive experience from both retail and editorial posts at companies like Levi’s, Marc Jacobs, and Men’s Vogue to more effectively connect retailers with brands through a personalized touch. The self-proclaimed “garmentologist,” known best by the moniker, Mister Mort, honed his trend-forecasting eye through photo documentation of sartorial details on the street and his career has been fueled by a passion for teaching men how to dress. In a statement, the newly appointed Vice President of Men’s at Informa Markets Fashion, Brian Trunzo, shared that, “Mordechai’s level of expertise and understanding of the nuanced needs of the menswear market is unmatched. He’s a great addition to the consultative and collaborative approach of the Project team.” And with regard to the business challenges ahead he added, “This past year, for me, has been all about the power of community and how we rise together to overcome and excel. By putting community first with a two-day event, we’re emphasizing togetherness and creating an ‘open-sourced’ environment primed for an explosion of new ideas and information sharing, organic reconnection, and greater discovery.”

Additional in-person events are planned during the year including Project Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on February 14-16, and August 8-10, 2022 for both men’s and women’s contemporary fashion and will shine a spotlight on brands that are sustainable, minority-owned, and made in America. An international edition, Project Tokyo, will be held March 16-17, 2022.