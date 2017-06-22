Pure London adds 'footwear destination'

Trade show Pure London has announced that it is adding a ‘footwear destination’ at the forthcoming July edition of the show with a dedicated area on the upstairs floor.

Taking place at London Olympia from July 23-25, Pure London has stated that the footwear and accessory hall is set to be “one of the best offerings yet for buyings” as a host of international brands confirm attendance.

Returning brands include Birkenstock, which is set to showcase its latest spring/summer 2018 collection in a 430 square foot stand, alongside Nero Giardini, Alpe, Anuschka, Saz, Unisa and Yull London.

Footwear brands set to make their Pure London debut include Swedish brand Kitty Clogs, which offers handcrafted clogs, US brand Betty Page, and Holster, one of the world’s leading footwear brands based at Noosa Beach, Australia, which offers jelly footwear and espadrilles, as well as bags and trainers. Established Spanish brand Alma en Pena are also showing in the UK for the first time.

The premium curated section will feature debut brand Mashizan, a Malaysian luxe brand of women’s shoes catering to sophisticated, fashion-forward women, alongside returning brands Arche, Audley, Lola Cruz, Pretty Ballerinas and Romanian designer Lutta.

There are also new brands set to showcase in the Accessories Hall including Italian bag brand Mandarina Duck and Mexican accessories brand Tea and Tequila, while Spanish brand PD Paola will launch its collection of elegant, contemporary jewellery.

Also, making its Pure London debut is Danish hat company Bronte, as well as Australian leatherworks company Volo, which offers simple yet beautiful leather products.

Gloria Sandrucci, event manager of Pure London Footwear and Accessories said: “The curated footwear and accessory edit for SS18 is exciting and fresh. I am very pleased that Footwear this season will be a Destination Area at Pure London with a proper sense of community located entirely upstairs. The section has also increased and will offer a great mix of international and British brands, many of whom are exclusively showcasing at Pure London.”

Pure London takes place from July 23-25 at London Olympia.

Images: courtesy of Pure London