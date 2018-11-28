Pure London announces new UN-backed sustainability campaign

Pure London has announced the introduction of a new installation to its upcoming February show that aims to shine a light on the most innovative and forward-thinking ethical brands.

The installment - which will be located in the festival’s Conscious section - will include brands who focus on ending poverty, championing sustainability, and practicing other philanthropic acts which address the most pressing issues facing the world today.

Pure will be collaborating with the Conscious Fashion Campaign (CFC) - supported by the United Nations Office for Partnerships - to create the installment, and UN representatives will be attending seminars to discuss key issues facing the fashion industry.

Last season, Pure introduced its ‘Conscious’ section for ethical and sustainable brands, and joined forces with the UN to launch the Power of One campaign - a variety of pledges aimed at collectively creating change in the fashion industry.

Commenting on the announcement in a statement, Julie Driscoll, Managing Director at Pure London, said: “Since launching Conscious and our Power of One campaign to promote change across fashion industry, Pure London has set out to champion brands who put sustainability at the forefront of their business and provides a platform for retailers to discover exciting new ethical brands to meet the growing consumer expectations.

“We are over the moon to continue our partnerships with the United Nations via the CFC installation and Common Objective to place the spotlight on how conscious fashion is redefining the value of style.”

The next Pure London takes place at London Olympia from 10-12 February 2019.