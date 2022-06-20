Pure London announces partnership with Promostyl

UK fashion trade show Pure London, which returns to Olympia London from July 17 to 19, has announced a trend partnership with international style agency Promostyl.

The Paris-based agency will be Pure London’s official trend agency partner for the upcoming event. Promostyl’s artistic director Sebastien Renault and assistant creative director Malaika Ewande will deliver three trend presentations on The Catwalk, across the three-day show.

The partnership will also include a trend podcast, digital style guides, and post-show trend reports. The presentations will cover topics including trends and consumer behaviours for spring/summer 23, loungewear, and ethical and committed fashion.

Gloria Sandrucci, event director at Pure London, said in a statement: “We are delighted to announce Promostyl as our trend agency partner. Our audience devour the forward trends presented each season at Pure London. The expertise at Promostyl is second to none, and their insights and trend predictions will be an invaluable resource for our buyers and community.”

Pure London is the UK's leading trade fashion buying event, featuring British and international brands spanning womenswear, footwear, accessories, jewellery and young fashion.