Pure London debuts ‘Meet the Experts’ area

Pure London’s July SS18 event will feature an additional area, where visitors will have the chance to engage in one-to-one discussions with industry experts.

Visitors can book one or more free sessions with experts prior to their visit, with topics including social media, marketing, launching a brand, general business advice, working with influencers, and fibre and fabric sourcing advice.

Industry experts available for discussions will include, Rowan Row, founder of thefashionwebb.com, Director of Utelier.com Dessy Tsolova, Just Hype’s Head of PR and Marketing, Ben Allingham along with many others. Covering a range of subjects, the meet the experts area will be joining a line-up of more than 30 speakers across the three days - including Monday’s keynote address with British designer, Henry Holland.

Pure London is the UK's leading trade fashion buying event, representing womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories and young fashion - taking place from July 23 to 25 at Olympia, London.

Photo: Dessy Tsolova, courtesy of Pure London