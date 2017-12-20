Pure London launches new Accessories Concept

Pure London is set to launch a new Accessories Concept at its upcoming AW18 show. Aiming to shine the spotlight on emerging designers, the new area of the UK fashion trade show is set to promote upcoming designers while offering a more diverse and exclusive range of footwear and accessories.

The new sector also aims to aid international emerging accessory brands keen to enter the UK, such as Italian jewelry designer Laura Visentin, Danish designer brand Pop Cutie and Sri-Lanka label Kantala. In order to offer more support to brand new designers, and to offer buyers the opportunity to discover previously unseen designers, the Accessories Concept area will also support new talent by highlighting ‘ones-to-watch’. Designers showing for the first time in this area include Binkevich Jewellery; Elizabeth Harwood; Cuscus the Cuckoos; Rosa Pietsch; Un Homme et Une Femme; Stabole; Bird Sunglasses; Urban Dhago; Kiwi + Pomelo and Just Trade.

“We are very excited to be offering a platform within the Accessories Hall for new talent and emerging designers as they begin their journey into the world of fashion and become the brands of the future,” said Gloria Sandrucci, Event Manager of Pure London Footwear and Accessories. “For buyers, it represents the opportunity to discover a host of new designers and a great mix of international and British brands, many of whom are exclusively showcasing at Pure London.”

Featuring a number of new, international and niche brands showcasing their AW18/19 collections, the Footwear and Accessory Hall is set to be one of the largest to date, including brands such as Irregular Choice, Crime London, Holster, Dansk Smykkenkunst, Valentino Handbags, Les Nereides, and Ebarrito. Pure London is set to run from February 11 to 13, 2018 at Olympia London.

Photos: Pure London