Pure London launches new, sustainable section 'Pure Conscious'

Fashion trade fair Pure London will be launching a new show section during its July edition, entitled Pure Conscious. The area will be dedicated to showcasing the best sustainable brands, as previously revealed to FashionUnited earlier this year. Pure Conscious is set to feature an edited curation of womenswear, menswear, footwear, and accessories from a range of emerging designers such as Sami for ES.EM, luxury loungewear brand Kleed Kimonos and Zola Amour. In addition, the new section will also be home to Pure London regular exhibitors, like Thought, offering a one-stop destination for sustainable and responsible fashion.

"Pure Conscious will be a sector completely devoted to ethical fashion and a platform where we can highlight the sustainable brands that are already exhibiting with us, but also introduce new and emerging ethical designers," explained Julie Driscoll, Managing Director of Pure London in a statement.

Pure Conscious, together with Common Objective, a new online platform recently launched by the Ethical Fashion Forum, aims to educate and connect sustainable designers with retailers whilst developing a platform for and emerging talent to grow. Common Objective, which has been compared to LinkedIn for sustainable fashion, also aims to link fashion professionals across the supply chain, to drive better social and environmental practices in the industry.

"Pure London, together with Common Objective aims to push for a change in the fashion industry," added Driscoll. "Consumers want visibility, they want to know they are buying sustainable and eco-friendly fashion. Driven by consumer demand and facilitated by the impact of social media, ethical fashion is no longer a buzzword. Fashion with a conscience is now an essential, not just a niche concern for retailers."

The next edition of Pure London is set to take place London Olympia and will run from July 22 to 24.

Photos: Kleed Kimono, courtesy of Pure London