Pure London partners with Unique Style Platform for trend forecasts

British trade show Pure London has announced a partnership with forecasting service Unique Style Platform to deliver trend presentations at the upcoming SS20 show, taking place from 21-23 July at Olympia London.

Unique Style Platform will be on the main stage at Pure each day highlighting the designers, brands, retailers, consumer attitudes and cultural drivers that will impact the fashion markets for the spring summer 20 season.

Founder and creative director at Unique Style Platform, Jane Kellock, will be offering curated insights to inform the creative process and inspire innovation during her sessions. She commented in a statement: “In response to a world in a state of flux, our SS20 Macro Trend Forecast explores the bigger picture developments across culture, lifestyle, art, technology and retail, offering insight into future consumer behaviours.

“During our presentations we will outline what impact our four macro trends - Honest, Limitless, Ritual and Brave - will have in terms of fashion, highlighting directions for styling, colour, fabric and texture, with an added focus on footwear & accessories. Here’s a little taster.”

On the Monday, Pantone will present its PantoneView Colour Trend Forecast, which will include highlights of SS20 as well as a preview of AW20/21 designed to inform and direct buying strategies. The presentation will also feature the in-depth colour story behind the Main Stage Pure London catwalk selections.

A focus on future trends and consumer habits will continue across the three-day schedule. On Sunday, digital consultant from General Assembly, Jay Paul,will be discussing the top line trends and tactics in social media marketing. On Monday morning, partner at PWC, Jacqueline Windsor, will outline the PWC Retail Report, delving into the real story of the UK retail market and presenting the latest reports and research into trade and consumer behaviours. Finally on Tuesday, sustainable stylist Lauren Engekle will be looking ahead at what the consumer wants in their wardrobe, with a review of new retail models.

Pure London takes place at Olympia London from the 21-23 July 2019.