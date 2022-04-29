Pure London reveals new campaign, website ahead of July return

Leading UK trade fair Pure London has revealed a new campaign and website ahead of its first standalone show since the beginning of the pandemic this summer.

The event will take place between July 17 and 19 at the iconic Olympia London in the heart of England’s capital, bringing together fashion and jewellery communities showcasing the latest Spring/Summer 2023 collections.

To celebrate the long-awaited return, a suitably vibrant campaign has been launched, with a charged colour palette of dragon fruit pink, clear day blue, yolk yellow and absinthe green juxtaposed against black and white photos from past Pure London catwalk shows.

Accompanying the campaign is a newly designed, editorial-style website for the fashion fair.

“We are so happy to see our new vision for Pure London start to come to life again with the launch of the new website and creative campaign,” said Pure London Event director Gloria Sandrucci. “It is confident and vibrant and indicates a new beginning for the show.”

A new floor plan for the upcoming show splits Olympia London into five sections: womenswear; footwear and accessories; Pure Origin, the section for garment, fabric and supply chain sourcing; Pure Lab, an area for emerging designers; and Pure Jewel, a new section for jewellery brands.

Sandrucci said: “Pure London is back and will once again bring together the brightest and most creative minds in the industry, present the best curated and edited new season collections, inspire with the latest trends, offer invaluable business insights and support, and create a hub for forging new and international connections.”

A host of new and returning brands will attend the July edition of Pure, including the likes of One Hundred Stars, Brodie Cashmere, Onjenu, Lily & Me, My Doris, Meraki Beach, Bl^nk, Jayley, Alpe, Sonatachic, Joko Edu, ArtLove, Vilagallo, Envy Jewellery, ShanShan, Tale The Label, Italian Closet, and Asiana.